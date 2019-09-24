Liberia: Three Liberian at 73rd UNGA

Three prominent members of the House of Representatives have been selected to participate in the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Their selection came amid the pressure on Liberia on the rule of law and justice and women empowerment.

The establishment of War and Economic Crime Courts and the amendment of constitution against racism are already before the House of Representatives for consideration.

Judiciary Committee Chairman J. Fonati Koffa, who is also the proponent of the proposed amendment to change the negro-only citizenship clause in the 1986 constitution of Liberia; Foreign Affairs Chairman Edwin M. Snowe and the Acting Chairperson on Investment and Concessions, Ellen Attoh-Wreh, are expected to participate in the UNGA, which began September 17.

This year's assembly formally started on September 17, with climate change, universal health coverage and the politics of sustainable development on the agenda, but the main talks will take place between September 24 and 30, 2019.

There will also be meetings on financing for development, elimination of nuclear weapons and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to itinerary in the possession of this newspaper, Reps. Koffa and Snowe will attend forums on Confronting Hate & Protecting Rights -- UN Initiatives to Promote Inclusion and Ensure Freedom of Expression and Freedom of Religion or Belief; Tax Inspectors Without Borders Panel Discussion: "Four Years & Half a Billion Dollars Later... "; High Level Meeting on Mali and the Sahel and attend the Opening/General Debate of the Seventy-fourth Session of the UNGA.

Rep. Wreh is expected to participate in the Plenary Session of Concordia Annual Summit, which is aimed to ensure that the global network of women Politicians are empowered.

On Monday, September 23, President George Weah departed the country to participate in the main and marginal activities relating to the 74th Session of the UNGA to join the Liberian delegation already in New York, USA.

While away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel Farlo McGill, will chair the affairs of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor, and via telephone conversation with the President.

Every year in September, all 193 members of the United Nations meet at the General Assembly at the organization's headquarters in New York.

The General Assembly is one of the six main organs of the UN, where several international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations, such as development, peace and security, international law are discussed.

Ghana will occupy the first seat in the Hall for this year's session, including in the main committees, followed by all the other countries, in English alphabetical order, and many Liberians are hoping again that President Weah will be the 14th President to address the United Nations, just as he was during the 73rd UNGA session.

The new President of the 74th session of the General Assembly is Ambassador Tijjani Muhammad-Bande a former Nigerian UN Representative. He replaced Madam María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés of Ecuador, during whose tenure President Weah made his maiden address last year September.