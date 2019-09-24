Mauritius: Open Day to Foster Financial Literacy Among the Population

press release

An Open Day to foster financial literacy on Financial Products and Housing Schemes amongst the population was held, on 20 and 21 September 2019, at the initiative of the Ministry of Financial Services and Good Governance in collaboration with the Financial Services Fund at the Bel Air Rivière Sèche, Football Ground.

The main objectives of the financial literacy programme are to foster financial literacy in particular to low and middle -income earners in rural areas as well as to ease access to financial products and services to all segments of the population. The programme also ensures the development of a broad range of financial products and services in addition to creating awareness of the various types of housing financial facilities that are offered by financial institutions to households.

Another component of the programme is to inform the public on the importance of taking an insurance policy for houses as well as residential properties and the need to protect themselves from the vagaries of fire and other calamities.

In his address, the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Dharmendar Sesungkur, spoke on the importance of the vast programme of awareness embarked by his ministry to promote financial literacy and financial inclusion in Mauritius with the collaboration of different stakeholders and institutions.

According to him, it is vital that the population are sensitised on the basis of making good investment of their income for the future. Hence, he highlighted the responsibility of one and all in their spending in view of encouraging them to make more savings for their future endeavors. He also emphasised on the need to encourage people to make proper planning of their priority needs before investing their money especially those at the lower rungs of the social ladder who are more vulnerable.

He concluded by recalling the various measures taken by his ministry in particular the sensitisation campaigns called REFLEXES through the Financial Services Fund to assist citizens in spending wisely with proper planned investment so as to create a nation of investors.