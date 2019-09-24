Mauritius: Thomas Cook - the Situation Closely Monitored By the Ministry of Tourism

press release

The Ministry of Tourism as well as the Tourism Office are closely monitoring the consequences of the closure of Thomas Cook, as there will inevitably be a negative impact on both tourist arrivals and revenue. It is to be recalled that Thomas Cook, the world's largest tour operator for the past 171 years, has ceased trading with immediate effect this morning.

This decision affects 600 000 tourists worldwide, including 900 in Mauritius. Thomas Cook has been a partner of the Mauritian tourism sector for several years.

The Ministry is following the situation with Condor, who had Thomas Cook as one of its shareholders. Moreover, the Ministry of Tourism is expectant that the request formulated by Condor vis-à-vis the German Government for financial support, will be well received.

In addition, the Ministry is working to make necessary arrangements for those who have already programmed holidays in Mauritius through Thomas Cook.