Seychelles: Ugandan Judge Appointed to Seychellois Court Didn't Have Permission, Commission in Uganda Says

23 September 2019
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The Seychelles' Constitutional Appointment Authority (CAA) said that the correct procedures have been followed to appoint a Ugandan Judge to the island nation's Court of Appeal, despite the appointment being met with controversy in Uganda.

Speaking to SNA, the executive secretary of CAA, Iqbal Ibrahim, said on Monday that due diligence has been done for the appointment of Lillian Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza as justice of appeal.

"We have advertised the position on the Commonwealth website, which is part of the requirements. It is her responsibility to inform the institution that she is working for about her post in Seychelles," said Ibrahim.

According to an article by a Ugandan news service, Daily Monitor, Uganda's Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has denied approving Supreme Court Judge Lillian Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza the right to serve in the Seychelles' court.

"We have not endorsed Justice Tibatemwa to join the Seychelles' court. We just learnt of it through social media yesterday [last week]. So, this is contrary to what I am reading in the papers that JSC, which is her employer, had approved her move," a source in Uganda's Judicial Service Commission told the Daily Monitor.

Ibrahim said that the Authority has acted on a letter of recommendation sent by the chief justice of the Institutions where Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza is working in Uganda.

"She is going to attend sitting three times a year whenever the court convenes. She will still handle cases back home and this will not cause any legal issues," he added.

Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza a was sworn in last Monday as the fourth justice of appeal in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

She was appointed by the President of Seychelles, Danny Faure, on recommendations made by the Constitutional Appointments Authority pursuant with Article 123 of the Constitution of the island nation.

The Court of Appeal is the highest court of law in Seychelles and the presiding judge is the President of the Court of Appeal, who sits with two other Justices of Appeal when hearing cases.

Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza holds a PhD in law from the University of Copenhagen and was the first African woman to graduate with a PhD in law. She joined the judiciary in Uganda in July 2013 as Justice of the Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court. She is also a highly experienced and widely researched legal scholar in judicial and legal matters.

Other Ugandan judges who have worked in Seychelles are Justice Duncan Gaswaga and Justice Fredrick Egonda Ntende, with the latter having served as the country's chief justice.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Seychelles
Governance
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Uganda
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.