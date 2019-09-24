Botswana: Vote for BDP to Lead Country - President Masisi

Serowe — With its compelling record, the President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi says the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) deserves another chance to lead the country.

He said the BDP remained the only organised party that also knew its mandate.

President Masisi was speaking in Serowe on Sunday during the launch of BDP Serowe North prospective parliamentary candidate, Mr Kgotla Autlwetse and council hopefuls, where he rallied Batswana to vote in numbers.

He said the BDP members were committed to the constitution of the party and they were what they were because of the constitution of the party.

The BDP, he said, was unmatched and had managed to stand the test of time.

He said it was the only democratic party in Africa and had governed and managed to survive for a long time.

Although not without challenges, Dr Masisi said the BDP had grown from strength to strength.

He said when Botswana attained independence amidst poverty, drought, scarcity of water and few developments in 1966, BDP chose Botswana to be the island of democracy, even though it was surrounded by minority of white racist regimes being South Africa, Rhodesia and South West Africa.

At that time, he said Botswana's economy was dependent mostly on South Africa.

President Dr Masisi said the BDP leadership drew a roadmap that led to economic progress, adding that under the BDP government, the economy improved after the discovery of diamonds.

He said BDP was experienced in transforming the economy because it got Botswana where it is today, an upper middle income country.

He assured the constituents that the BDP would make job creation its main priority.

President Masisi presented Mr Autlwetse and prospective council hopefuls as capable candidates who would ensure developments in the constituency.

Serowe North, he said, was a BDP stronghold, hence it would be improper if voters did not vote for the party.

He said in 2014, Mr Autlwetse garnered the most votes than any other candidate in the country.

He said the constituents should lure more people to vote for his party so that it could continue transforming the country.

President Masisi commended Mr Puma Matlhware for working with Mr Autlwetse even though he lost in the primary elections.

He said Mr Matlhware was an example of a genuine and dedicated member of BDP.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ms Botlogile Tshireletso said Mr Autlwetse was outspoken and hard working.

For his part, Mr Autlwetse assured President Masisi that he shall continue with his mandate to work hard for the constituency being led by the party manifesto.

He said he was optimistic that the BDP would win Serowe North constituency in the coming general elections and gave President Masisi assurance of the support of members of the BDP in his area during elections.

He said it would not be the first time that the constituents vote for BDP in the coming general elections.

He thanked President Masisi, whom he described as intelligent, for supporting him.

Source : BOPA