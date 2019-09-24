Botswana Footbal Association Budget Increases

Photo: Pixabay
Soccer ball.
23 September 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) budget has increased from P15 million to P50 million, says president Maclean Letshwiti.

Speaking at the association's extra ordinary assembly, Letshwiti, therefore said it was imperative for the stakeholders to avoid lapses in financial reporting.

In the last general assembly, which was held in August, the association did not present its financials because they were not ready, hence this special one for the presentation of financial.

"We are here because compliance had been flouted and this is not good for our funders, sponsors and the reputation of the association. So matters of this nature should not recur," said Letshwiti.

"I have always said the regions are the nerve centre of our operations. If regions are not effective, we are always going to be delayed because bulk of the work is done at regional level," he said.

In that regard, he said it was imperative for the regions to be structured in a manner that they become more efficient.

He said some of the regions fail to submit their financials to the headquarters on time because there was no unity.

"When you talk about the accounts, you are talking about our stakeholders like Botswana Premier League. You are talking about administrative structure," Letshwiti said.

He said for BFA to meet its deadlines, there must be unity, with every department of the organisation being efficient, cooperative and supportive.

"Without unity we are always going to be exposed to such embarrassment of failing to present the financials on time," he said.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.