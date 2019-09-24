South Africa: Police Arrest Two Suspects Found in Possession of Drugs in Bloed Street in the Pretoria CBD

23 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police on Monday 23 September 2019 were responding to information about drug related activities in Bloed Street in the Pretoria central business district when they spotted two suspects who then allegedly ran into a building where police cornered and arrested them. Police seized drugs found in possession of the suspects. The value of the drugs is yet to be determined.

It is at this point that police were allegedly confronted by a group of people believed to be taxi operators, who then assaulted the suspects. Police were able to swiftly diffuse the situation and the suspects were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Police later received reports of a building on fire, and it has been confirmed that the building was in fact the scene where the suspects had been arrested earlier.

A case of arson has been opened for investigation and no arrest has been made in that regard.

