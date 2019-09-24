Uganda/Zambia: Zambia, Uganda in Goals Hunt At Cosafa U-17

Uganda are certain to move to the quarterfinals of the Cosafa U-17 Championships owing to their 11-0 win over hosts Mauritius on Sunday.

The result, masterminded by sextuple goal-scorer and captain Juliet Nalukenge, left the invited side joint top of Group A with four points and just four goals short of leaders Zambia.

Zambia play the hosts today while Uganda take on the hapless Comoros that has conceded 20 goals in two games.

Coach Ayub Khalifan has set his eyes on the title and that should mean avoiding South Africa in the semis for a start. The free-scoring South Africans beat Seychelles 28-0 in the Group B opener and were on the verge of another cricket score against neighbours Botswana, who beat Madagscar 6-0 on Saturday.

The onus is on Uganda to outscore Zambia in their last games so it can top the group and play either Madagascar or Botswana in the semi-finals.

Group A Fixtures - Today

Comoros vs. Uganda

Mauritius vs. Zambia