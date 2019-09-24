Uganda: Tight Security for Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference - Police

24 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Urn

Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and Uganda Police Force (UPF) have formed a standby team to encounter any security disruptions at the ongoing 64th Common Wealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Kampala.

The CPC that was last hosted in Uganda more than 50 years ago has brought together 24 Speakers of Parliaments from Common Wealth member countries and more than 800 legislators.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday said that overt and covert security personnel plus a standby team with specialists in encountering various security situations, are more than prepared to ensure the visitors enjoy their week-long stay in the country.

"We have deployed highly visible and invisible officers to deter any security disruptions and ready to handle any range of criminal activity at the event. We have specialist response team purposely to give right response where need arises," said Mr Enanga.

Specialist teams is comprised of Special Forces Command -SFC, Joint Ant-Terrorism Task Force (JATT), Counter-Terrorism (CT), Crime Intelligence (CI), UPDF and UPF marine teams since visitors might swim at beaches or enjoy boat rides on Lake Victoria.

Other than the specialist team, Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) experts have been deployed at Speke Resort Hotel - Munyonyo and nearby places to monitor arriving and departing people for proper records and quick response where need arises.

"CCTV cameras monitoring the entire venues. Search technology. We encourage delegates to ensure that they cooperate with the security team. They should remain vigilant and report any suspicious object, items and behaviour," Mr Enanga added.

CPC started with closed door meetings of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) regional secretaries, the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) steering committee, CPA small branches steering committee and the governance review working group.

The conference that will end on September 29.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.