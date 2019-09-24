Tanzania: Taste of Colours, Rhythm, 3/8 Beat Heralds Jamafest

INTERLOCKING rhythm, popular 3/8 beat done in 'call and response style herald the bright coloured East African Arts and Culture festival going on at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

You won't miss them, as from cheerful Rwandan Intore dancers, to Burundian Amashako drumming, or Kenyan Isikuti folk dance and majestic dance beat from Uganda; three elements of dance and music could easily be translated through acts of BongoFlava mega star, Diamond Platinumz whose work-song like Kanyaga.

From many acts; be it dancing, drumming or singing, bright colours added a dimension in the beauties of the pure African event.

"I have been keenly watching all acts, I dare say saw the positions of men, women and children in most of them," noted Vice- President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who graced the fourth edition of JAMAFEST in Dar es Salaam.

The men, wearing the Intore dancers' famous wigs and carrying spears, entertained audience, with women dancers; always in broad smiles had something to offer to the multinational audience.

It is crystal clear that Intore is one of the strongest pillars of Rwandan traditional dance, because music and dance have always been an essential part of society.

Dressing in their unique attire, dancers prefer to wear anklebands and head-bands made of different beads, headdresses with grass wigs, and small hand-painted shields and sticks.

One of the female dancers told the 'Daily News' that they prefer wearing ceremonial clothing like the traditional umushanana, with a sash draped over one shoulder, worn over a long skirt and well fitted vest-like top.

'Call and Response rhythm or rhythm inter-clocks heralded the best of Royal Drummers of Burundi.

Their performances are a part of this year's JAMAFEST in Dar es Salaam and their performance; dancing while drumming and acrobatics appealed even the Bongo Flavour hypnotised audience of Dar es Salaam.

In addition to the central drum, called Inkiranya, there are Amashako drums which provide a continuous beat, and Ibishikiso drums, which follow the rhythm established by the Inkiranya.

What 'Daily News' witnessed at Uhuru Stadium from Burundian drummers is that members of the ensemble take turns playing the Inkiranya, dancing, resting, and playing the other drums, rotating throughout the show without interruptions.

They then performed a series of rhythms; some accompanied by song, and exit the stage the same way, carrying the drums on their heads and playing.

But other acts like JKT Cultural troupe and Kenyan performers, besides having, what an ethnomusicologists label it a rhythm interlock, came with popular 3/8, which is very common in both folk and urban music.

Diamond Platinumz who thrilled audience managed to tell all performers from EAC Bloc where his singing style, pulsating rhythm and dancing came from and the answer is simple, it is from where he belongs; East Africa.