Tanzania: Mining Firm Offers 150m/ - for Tech Exhibition

THE Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) and its contractors have offered 150m/- to sponsor the Geita Mining and Technology Exhibition which officially kicked off over the weekend.

This is the second sponsorship in a row the first being last year when the two provided around 110m/- to facilitate the preparations of the exhibition which was organized for the first time in the region.

A press statement issued yesterday by GGML said that the Company was committed to partner with the government and other stakeholders in facilitating to successful preparations of such exhibitions in the future.

"Our activities have always been to benefit the communities around us by demonstrating outstanding performance in educating the Small Scale Miners and the general public best technology used in the mining industry together," said the GGML Vice President (Sustainability) Mr Simon Shayo.

The continuous public education according to Mr Shayo include different safety and rescue systems applied both in mining operations as well as in communities homesteads.

Mr Shayo added that like what GGML did last year, it was ready this year to share its knowledge and experience in terms of mining technologies to other Mining Companies and Small Scale Miners in Tanzania.

He said that GGML will always seize opportunities from such exhibitions to offer its exposure to local Geita Business people seeking chances to do business with the Company.

Apart from good technologies and systems used in the mining operations, GGML will also use the Geita Mining and Technology Exhibition as a platform to engage and interact with Geita Community especially local business people on various advantages offered by the Company to them.