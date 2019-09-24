East Africa: Arts, Culture Augment EAC Regional Integration

ARTS and culture sector in the East African Community (EAC) offers wide scope and prospects for sustainable promotion of the regional tourism and economic growth.

Through promotion of cultural tourism, the region will not only create jobs for the youth but also ensure that the citizens are brought up in proper values, norms, attitudes, customs and morals.

EAC Director, Social Sector, Mary Makoffu, speaking at the official opening of JAMAFEST symposium in Dar es Salaam yesterday, said that the cross border trade in cultural goods is thriving in the region today.

"It's common to find Maasai selling the cultural ornaments in all EAC nations today," she explained.

Dubbed cultural diversity: a key driver to regional intergration, economic growth and promotion of tourism, the symposium seeks to explore the cultural diversity and the best ways to contribute to economic development of the region in a sustainable and inclusive manner.

JAMAFEST-Jumuiya ya Afrika Mashariki Utamaduni Festival-has its major aim of strengthening EAC integration and celebrating the African traditions and cultures.

Its activities are indicative of the right direction the EAC has taken to unleash the potential of the East Africans in regional integration and development process, she stated "The people-as actors and beneficiaries-are at the centre of development process.

These activities are empowering them to participate in various projects and programmes," argued Ms Makoffu.

The region is today witnessing improvement in the number and quality of local artistic productions in terms of music, films, arts and crafts, she said, adding that there is an upsurge in the number of qualified and trained professional artists, musicians and visual artists.

"It is very encouraging to see a good number of young people being employed or engaged in cultural activities especially in arts, films and electronic media, including radio, television and advertising sector.

We need to encourage more of the inter partner states cultural exchanges which are catalytic to bringing the much desired social interactions and cohesions of our citizens," she noted.

She further explained that the festival came at the right time as it will be celebrating 20 years in November this year, "We have come a long way in our integration agenda and we still have a long way to go."

The fourth edition of JAMAFEST symposium has come at a significant moment amid great achievements, including establishment of the EAC single custom territory, consolidation of EAC common market, preparation for the launch of EAC monetary union and increased momentum towards implementation of the EAC political federation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Entertainment Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are also witnessing the intensification of the regional infrastructure development programme to enhance connectivity and ease movement of goods and people through adaptation of the one stop border post initiative," Ms Makoffu said.

The symposium also comes as EAC is implementing the fifth EAC Development Strategy-2017 to 2021-whose thrust is to deepen regional integration and sustain momentum in the integration process.

A big portion of the development strategy is dedicated to involvement and participation of the ordinary citizens in the integration process.

Ms Makoffu emphasised on the role of Kiswahili language in promotion of the region's culture ideology and heritage. "Kiswahili is recognised in the EAC treaty as the lingua franca of the community.

I'm aware that all the EAC partner states with the exception of South Sudan have adopted Kiswahili as an official language. We need to do more and make Kiswahili spoken by all Africans and promote it throughout Africa," she added.