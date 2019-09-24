Tanzania: State States Cause of Patient's Death

24 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

THE Ministry of Health has dismissed allegations that negligence by Mnazi Mmoja Hospital staff was responsible for the death of an expectant mother, Sakina Suleiman Ali.

Ms Sakina dies while being attended at the medical facility, to which she had been referred by Al Rahma hospital after experiencing complications.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of health, she died from complications of postpartum preeclampsia while being treated at the Isles' main hospital.

"A patient referral statement issued by Al Rahma Hospital stated that the patient had been diagnosed with severe preeclampsia, and while at Mnazi Mmoja, she was treated according to the hospital's normal procedures," said Ms Maudline Castico on behalf of the ministry.

Ms Castico, the Minister for Labour, Empowerment, Elderly, Women and Children, was responding to Mr Jaku Ayoub Hashim, a Representative for Paje Constituency, who had inquired about the exact cause of Ms Sakina's death.

The minister said the deceased's family, on the other hand, turned down the request to conduct a postmortem in order to determine the cause of her death.

Preeclampsia is the cause of a number of deaths in the country, especially where healthcare services are limited.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.