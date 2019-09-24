Tanzania: State States Cause of Patient's Death

THE Ministry of Health has dismissed allegations that negligence by Mnazi Mmoja Hospital staff was responsible for the death of an expectant mother, Sakina Suleiman Ali.

Ms Sakina dies while being attended at the medical facility, to which she had been referred by Al Rahma hospital after experiencing complications.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of health, she died from complications of postpartum preeclampsia while being treated at the Isles' main hospital.

"A patient referral statement issued by Al Rahma Hospital stated that the patient had been diagnosed with severe preeclampsia, and while at Mnazi Mmoja, she was treated according to the hospital's normal procedures," said Ms Maudline Castico on behalf of the ministry.

Ms Castico, the Minister for Labour, Empowerment, Elderly, Women and Children, was responding to Mr Jaku Ayoub Hashim, a Representative for Paje Constituency, who had inquired about the exact cause of Ms Sakina's death.

The minister said the deceased's family, on the other hand, turned down the request to conduct a postmortem in order to determine the cause of her death.

Preeclampsia is the cause of a number of deaths in the country, especially where healthcare services are limited.