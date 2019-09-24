East Africa: EAC Golfers to Spice Up Tanzania Ladies Golf Challenge

THE entry of the top East African Community (EAC) golfers is likely to brighten this year's Tanzania Ladies Golf Open Championship.

The annual competition that brings together top ladies golfers from all over the continent is scheduled to tee off this Friday and wind up on Sunday at the TPC Moshi Club of Kilimanjaro.

Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) President Sophia Viggo, told the 'Daily News' from Moshi yesterday that preparation for the revived Championship is on a top gear.

Viggo said that they are delighted to receive confirmation from other countries that include two East African Community (EAC) Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. He said that they have received confirmation from Zambia.

"So far we have received entries from 11 countries and nine of them are singlehandicap golfers, this is very interesting. "These are golfers who will play for the championship category, this is good as we would like our local players to get maximum challenge and get the best of it," she said.

Viggo added that they expected more golfers to register for the event by yesterday evening's deadline.

She said that they have also invited men who will battle it out for a subsidiary category's title.

"Many of them asked us to extend the deadline to Monday evening, we accepted and we plan to complete a draw to today."

Insisting, the TLGU president said they will use the competition to pick the best players for the national team that will represent the country in East and Central Africa Regional Golf Challenge Trophy (ECARCT).

The ECARCT which brings together regional national teams, is scheduled to tee off from October 22nd to 25th this year at the Kitante Golf Club in Kampala, Uganda.

She said that local golfers who will perform well in the Tanzania Ladies Open will automatically earn a place in the national team squad.

"We have already informed all single handicap golfers to be ready, three top performers at TPC Moshi event will earn a chance to represent the country at Uganda ECARCT event," she said.

Top players like Madina Idd, Angel Eaton, Hawa Wanyeche, Neema Olomi, Ayne Magombe, Vicky Elias, Lina Francis, Chiku Elias and herself will have something to prove if they fit for Tanzania Open title and also to be in the national team.