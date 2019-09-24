Tanzania: Climate Change Undermines Development Efforts

THE impact of climate change is becoming more real today than ever and has proven to affect all sectors of development, undermining efforts to achieve sustainable development goals agenda by 2030.

National Coordinator and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Representative in Tanzania Clara Makenya made the remarks during the UN Global Compact Network Tanzania climate financing workshop in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Ms Makenya said according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO, 2015) the impact to human and ecosystem, health and food security as well as the frequency and magnitude of natural hazards triggered by climate change has increased globally, leading to 1.5 trillion US dollars in economic damages from 2003 to 2013.

She called for integrated actions and financing mechanisms to enhance adaptation but also mitigation of climate change from the government and various stakeholders.

UNEP Coordinator said Africa was under significant threat from climate change much as it is considered responsible for a negligible amount of total global greenhouse gas emissions.

She stated that the costs of adaptation in developing countries could range from 140 billion dollars to 300 billion dollars per year by 2030.

"Climate change affects people, economies, and the environment differently in different places on the continent. That is why countries are expected to put in context specific commitments towards efforts to adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change, foster climate resilience and low greenhouse gas emissions development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The move helps to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030," Ms Makenya said. According to her, the UN Framework Convention on Climate change (UNFCCC) and through its Paris agreement, calls for financial assistance from parties with more financial resources to those that are less endowed and more vulnerable.

"With the principle of common but differentiated responsibility and respective capabilities", developed country Parties are to provide financial resources to assist developing country Parties in implementing the objectives of the UNFCCC," she explained.

Ms Makenya further noted that the efforts include to mobilise climate finance from a wide variety of sources, instruments and channels that will enhance country-driven strategies, taking into account the needs and priorities of developing country Parties.

"Large-scale investments are required to significantly reduce emissions; therefore the need for climate financing for mitigation efforts.

But also significant financial resources are required to adapt to the adverse effects of climate change, hence the importance of climate finance in adaptation," she noted.

The architect Ray Kiliho from Vijana Think Tank (VTT) a non-governmental organisation said Tanzanians should understand climate change issues for them to associate their daily activities with climate change.