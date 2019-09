If you're a VC or founder in London, Bangalore or San Francisco, you'll likely interact with some part of Africa's tech landscape for the first time -- or more -- in the near future. When measured by monetary values, the continent's tech ecosystem is small by Shenzhen or Silicon Valley standards.

But when you look at year-over-year expansion in venture capital, startup formation and tech hubs, it's one of the fastest-growing tech markets in the world.