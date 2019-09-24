South Africa: Pholile SAPS Request Community Assistance Identifying Family of Deceased

23 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pholile SAPS are requesting the help of the public in identifying family or relatives of a deceased man whose body was spotted by the community member who was passing by the roadside on 2019-09-13 at Lugada Admin Area, Matatiele.

The deceased is a black male estimated to be in his 30s. Nothing was found on his possession to identify him except the invoice slip of Kokstad Butchery. Other community members were called but no one could identify him within community.

He was dressed in a cream white trousers, mustard hoody jersey without shoes. His clothing was blood stained with one gun wound on his upperbody. As a result, police concluded that the deceased was murdered elsewhere and later dumped at the spot.

Anyone who would has information that could help police identify the family, next of kin,relatives or anyone who has someone missing who fit such description to contact Pholile SAPS station Commander-Lt Col Pam Mdluli-079 899 4614 or Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Mzwanele Mncedani at 071 475 1652.

