South Africa: Fourth Suspect in the Amy Lee De Jager Kidnapping, Arrested

Following a long search, a fourth and possibly final suspect wanted in connection with the Amy Lee De Jager Kidnapping was arrested earlier today.

This arrest comes following the arrest of three suspects' just days after Amy Lee was kidnapped and found.

Amy Lee was kidnapped at the beginning of this month outside her Kollegepark Primary School as she was being dropped off by her mother. She was released unharmed by her kidnappers just under two days later when they realised that the net was closing in on them.

Members from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit that is tasked with the investigation arrested a 24-year-old man today at Muvhango, an area just outside Vanderbijlpark.

He will appear before a magistrate on Wednesday, 25 September 2019. Prosecution will request that he be remanded in custody until the 1st of October 2019 when he will reappear with the other three suspects for a formal bail application.

We are satisfied that we have all the people responsible for the kidnapping of Amy Lee behind bars and the possibility of more arrests being effected is very unlikely.

We appeal to anyone who has information on crime to please contact our Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

