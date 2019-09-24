South Africa: Operation Gijima Tsotsi Conducted in Aliwal North Cluster

press release

Over the past weekend, stations within the Aliwal North Cluster, in concerted efforts to provide safety and security to our communities, conducted successful operations to fight gender-based violence against women and children and decrease the number of contact crimes, such as murder and assault, with a zero tolerance towards any criminal activities by conducting Operation Gijima Tsotsi to instil law and order.

Aliwal North Station: On Saturday, 21 September 2019 members of Relief "C" Cst Poone and Cst Makalakaqa, conducting a stop and search at Phola Park informal settlement and arrested a male for possession of dagga. The suspect is in police custody awaiting his court appearance.

The members then proceed and while patrolling at Marco Street in Hilton, they become aware of three suspicious males. Upon further investigation, the members recovered stolen property and the suspects were arrested for possession of stolen property. The three suspects are currently detained at Aliwal North holding cells, awaiting their court appearance on Monday, 23 September 2019.

Sterkspruit success: Members of Sterkspruit Visible Policing under the command of Capt Mahonono, were conducting crime prevention duties and high visibility at Bambospruit and New Rest A/A when they investigated various houses selling liquor. Three females were charged for selling liquor without license and non- compliance fines were issued.

Col Chris Wright of Aliwal North Cluster commended the members who performed their duties exceptionally over weekend and apprehending notorious offenders. A job well done.