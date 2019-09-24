South Africa: Operation Gijima Tsotsi Conducted in Aliwal North Cluster

22 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Over the past weekend, stations within the Aliwal North Cluster, in concerted efforts to provide safety and security to our communities, conducted successful operations to fight gender-based violence against women and children and decrease the number of contact crimes, such as murder and assault, with a zero tolerance towards any criminal activities by conducting Operation Gijima Tsotsi to instil law and order.

Aliwal North Station: On Saturday, 21 September 2019 members of Relief "C" Cst Poone and Cst Makalakaqa, conducting a stop and search at Phola Park informal settlement and arrested a male for possession of dagga. The suspect is in police custody awaiting his court appearance.

The members then proceed and while patrolling at Marco Street in Hilton, they become aware of three suspicious males. Upon further investigation, the members recovered stolen property and the suspects were arrested for possession of stolen property. The three suspects are currently detained at Aliwal North holding cells, awaiting their court appearance on Monday, 23 September 2019.

Sterkspruit success: Members of Sterkspruit Visible Policing under the command of Capt Mahonono, were conducting crime prevention duties and high visibility at Bambospruit and New Rest A/A when they investigated various houses selling liquor. Three females were charged for selling liquor without license and non- compliance fines were issued.

Col Chris Wright of Aliwal North Cluster commended the members who performed their duties exceptionally over weekend and apprehending notorious offenders. A job well done.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.