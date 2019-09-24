South Africa: Proteas Fitness Trainer to End Tenure, Set to Emigrate

Cape Town — Proteas fitness trainer Greg King will end his tenure with the team after the upcoming Test series in India.

This was confirmed via a Cricket South Africa (CSA) press statement on Tuesday.

In the statement, CSA said King would be emigrating due to "family responsibility reasons" . He has been a part of Proteas management team since July 2013.

"The last six years with the team have been some of the best years of my professional life. I have thoroughly enjoyed working in this environment with some of the best players in the world. It has also been an honour and a privilege to call some of the best coaching and support staff in world cricket my colleagues and I will miss being a part of this very special set up massively," King said in the statement released.

He continued: "I want to thank my amazing wife and family for allowing me to go out and live my dream, which included spending long periods of time away from home for so long. Their love and unwavering support has meant everything to me and I look forward to spending more quality time at home with them going forward.

"To the team, thank you for embracing me throughout this journey and I feel hugely fortunate to have had the chance to work with each and every person who has come and gone.

"I must also thank Cricket South Africa for the wonderful opportunity. It's a phase of my life that I will never forget and I wish everyone all of the best going forward."

CSA added that, as part of its succession planning, South Africa 'A' fitness trainer T umi Masekela will join King in the Proteas camp for the Test series to begin the handover process.

Masekela will take over from King with immediate effect upon the conclusion of the latter's duties in India.

The first Test between India and South Africa gets underway on Wednesday, October 2 at 06:00 SA time.

South Africa Test tour to India:

September 26-28 - Tour match - Indian Board Presidents XI v South Africa at Vizianagaram

October 2-6 - 1st Test - India v South Africa at Vizianagaram

October 10-14 - 2nd Test - India v South Africa at Pune

October 19-23 - 3rd Test - India v South Africa at Ranchi.

Source: Sport24