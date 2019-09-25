Nigeria: Court Orders Immediate Release of Sowore

Photo: Premium Times
Omoyele Sowore
24 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Evelyn Okakwu

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The court made the order after saying on Tuesday that there was no extant order allowing Mr Sowore's further detention before the court.

The court said Mr Sowore must deposit his international passport within 48 hours after his release and ordered that his lawyer, Femi Falana, should be responsible for producing him in court once he has been notified of the charge against him.

The judge, Taiwo Taiwo, said the law provides for the freedom of all Nigerians regardless of economic or political status.

"The order of court has expired. It has not been renewed and cannot be renewed in view of the motion ex-parte earlier withdrawn," the judge said.

"The liberty of all Nigerians high or low, poor or rich is guaranteed by the constitution. It's for this end that I'm of the view that the defendant ought to be released forthwith," Mr Taiwo said in a short ruling on Tuesday.

The court took made the decision after taking judicial notice of the information stating that Mr Sowore's investigation had been concluded.

Mr Sowore was arrested on August 3 for planning a nationwide protest, under the theme, #RevolutionNow.

There have been growing calls for his release after the government filed charges of treason and money laundering against him.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
#RevolutionNow Activist Granted Bail, But Still in Custody
#RevolutionNow Leader's Detention in Nigeria Sets Off Rumpus
Nigerian Activist Sowore To Be Detained for 45 Days
Court to Rule on Nigerian Activist Sowore's Detention
Buhari Dismissive of 'Revolution Now' Protests
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.