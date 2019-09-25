South Africa: A Happy Harry and Meghan Visit Monwabisi Beach On Their Second Day in South Africa

Cape Town — Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their second day in South Africa with an early visit to Monwabisi Beach where they learned more about the work of 'Waves for Change', an NGO which fuses surfing with evidence-based mind and body therapy to provide a child-friendly mental health service to vulnerable young people living in challenging communities.

Harry and Meghan also go to see the work of The Lunchbox Fund, a charity that provides nearly 30 000 nutritious meals every day to Waves for Change programmes and schools in South Africa's townships and rural areas.

The Lunchbox Fund was one of four charities chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to benefit from the generous donations made by the public on the occasion of the birth of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Source: Channel24