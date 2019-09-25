Nigeria: Siasia Pleads for Help As Mother Spends 70 Days in Captivity

25 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has pleaded with the Presidency to help rescue his aged mother from kidnappers den.

Mrs Ogere Beauty Siasia, 79, was kidnapped on July 15 2019 at her resident in Odoni Community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, but all efforts to rescue her from the abductors have been futile. She was abducted alongside a 66-year old Florence Donana and her teenage grand-daughter

Siasia told newsmen early in September that his mother's kidnappers had not set her free despite receiving N1.5 million ransom.

He said the abductors released his cousin's mother-in-law, Florence Douanana, and also took in an unnamed person who delivered the money to them.

The embattled football icon who is still battling with FIFA over his life suspension from football had recently visited the sports minister, Sunday Dare in Abuja to seek government intervention.

It was reported that Siasia believes that only the Presidency can help in rescuing his mother, hence his visit to the minister.

Although the Bayelsa state police said they are currently trying to rescue her unharmed, the former Nantes and Lokeren striker says he is a broken man who needs the support of a nation he served.

"What more can I do but plead for assistance from the government, police and my country that I served as a player and coach."

"My mother is seriously sick and this bothers me a lot. I don't know where or who to turn to at this point.

"I've not had a job for three years, battling with a Fifa ban appeal and to have my sick mother in the hands of kidnappers, I just feel extremely tired," he said.

