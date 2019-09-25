South Africa: Ndlovu Youth Choir Gets R1m Cheque As They Arrive Back Home

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube
Ndlovu Youth Choir performing rendition of Beautiful Day by U2.
25 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — They might not have won the $1m prize money on America's Got Talent (AGT), but the Ndlovu Youth choir arrived back home to a R1m cheque.

The choir made SA proud on the stage of the American reality talent show and received the generous gift during a homecoming celebration in Limpopo on Monday.

Limpopo's MEC for Arts and Culture Thandi Moraka handed over the money.

"Wow!!! Limpopo MEC of Arts and Culture @MorakaThandi just presented us with a MILLION RAND!!!! R500k for the choristers and R500k to develop our music programme. Rea Leboga," the choir tweeted on their official Twitter account.

During their first performance on AGT, choir director Ralf Schmitt shared that the kids come from one of the most impoverished communities and manage to uplift themselves. He added: "To see them standing on the stage of America's Got Talent you can't help but burst with pride."

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

