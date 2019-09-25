Malawi: PAC Initiated Peace Talks Awaits President Mutharika

24 September 2019
Nyasa Times
By Owen Khamula

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) says the post-election peace talks are still on, only that the quasi-religious body is waiting for President Peter Mutharika to arrive from the US to be briefed on the stand by other stakeholders in the political stalemate.

PAC dialogue team had also met HRDC

PAC executive director Robert Phiri was upbeat that the warring parties in the post-election political impasse and violence would shake hands and bury their differences.

"We have made a lot of progress on the matter. What we are waiting for now is the arrival of HE. We have already written the State House seeking an audience with the president," said Phiri.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM are challenging the May 21 presidential poll in court alleging that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) manipulated the vote result in favour of Mutharika.

Mutharika, MEC and the DPP strenuously denies this.

Political scientist Ernest Thindwa said the talks will not yield anything as long as the opposition and Mutharika take different stance on the matter.

