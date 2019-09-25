Africa: Infant Mortality Drop Shows Progress On African Poverty, and Economic Growth May Be Playing a Role

analysis

Infant mortality rates are as good a proxy as any for measuring poverty. A new UN report highlights commendable progress on cutting infant mortality across the globe. This includes Africa, where infants remain more vulnerable than anywhere else. These trends also portend long-term economic currents.

The United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation last week published its latest findings on the scourge of infant mortality. There is, unsurprisingly, good news and bad news in the data.

Let's start with the good news. The data shows, on a global scale, that the under-five mortality rate fell by more than 50% between 1990 and 2018 to 39 deaths per 1,000 live births. That is surely a cause for celebration and is in line with a broader global trend in recent decades of falling poverty rates, as infant mortality is a pretty solid measurement of poverty. Where it is very low, standards of living are for the most part very high. Where it is very high, living standards tend to be very low.

The bad news is that many infants are still dying, often from preventable diseases such as diarrhoea and malaria. In 2018, 5.3 million children died worldwide before they reached...