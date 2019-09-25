South Africa: NHI Access for the Asylum Seekers and Undocumented Migrants Is a Complex Issue

opinion

There is no certainty in South African law about asylum seekers and undocumented migrants having access to socio-economic rights. This is also the case in international law.

An article by Tlamelo Mothudi published on 19 September 2019 in Daily Maverick claims that the National Health Insurance Bill 11 of 2019 will "leave many without cover" and questions the constitutionality of limiting the right of access to healthcare services of asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants. These questions and concerns have been the subject of extensive consultations since the publication of the NHI White Paper in 2015.

In its engagements with Parliament, the Department of Health confirmed it had sought legal opinions on these matters from constitutional experts and the office of the State Law Adviser.

The concerns raised are no doubt complex and sensitive, especially considering the socio-economic frailties in our society and communities. Without resorting to the default, and somewhat lazy, position of criticising the government for everything, one assumes in good faith that such important policy decisions were not taken lightly as public engagements interrogated the constitutionality, practicality and implementation concerns raised by different stakeholders - who do not all have the same opinion on the matter.

