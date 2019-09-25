Kenya: Kiambu Senator Urges Coast Leaders to Embrace Sports

25 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has urged leaders from the Coast to take keen interest in sporting activities.

Wamatangi said he was shocked after top leaders from the region failed to attend the Safaricom Mombasa 10 kilometre road race on Sunday in Mombasa where the Kiambu senator was participating in the VIP race with other leaders from other parts of the country.

"It is high time leaders here take keen interest in sports and their attendance will encourage many youth to take up various sporting disciplines," Kimani told the press shortly after winning the VIP category race.

Other up-country leaders who participated in the Mombasa Race were nominated senators Mercy Chebeni and Beatrice Kwamboka and MPs Anthony Kiai (Mukwereini), Joshua Kandie (Baringo Central), Patrick Mariru (Laikipia) and Gichuhi Mwangi (Tetu).

"It is very shameful when we take part in our own Coast Region events which lack sponsorship. How can we improve our talents when our leaders don't take interest or sponsor our events?" quipped one of the runners.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.