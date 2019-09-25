Kenya: Kiambu Senator Urges Coast Leaders to Embrace Sports

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has urged leaders from the Coast to take keen interest in sporting activities.

Wamatangi said he was shocked after top leaders from the region failed to attend the Safaricom Mombasa 10 kilometre road race on Sunday in Mombasa where the Kiambu senator was participating in the VIP race with other leaders from other parts of the country.

"It is high time leaders here take keen interest in sports and their attendance will encourage many youth to take up various sporting disciplines," Kimani told the press shortly after winning the VIP category race.

Other up-country leaders who participated in the Mombasa Race were nominated senators Mercy Chebeni and Beatrice Kwamboka and MPs Anthony Kiai (Mukwereini), Joshua Kandie (Baringo Central), Patrick Mariru (Laikipia) and Gichuhi Mwangi (Tetu).

"It is very shameful when we take part in our own Coast Region events which lack sponsorship. How can we improve our talents when our leaders don't take interest or sponsor our events?" quipped one of the runners.