Zimbabwe: ZRP, Magombeyi Fight

25 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday filed an urgent chamber application seeking the correction of an earlier court order interdicting them from preventing the release of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) acting leader Dr Peter Magombeyi's passport.

The application was made after High Court Judge Justice Happias Zhou had granted the interdict order, compelling the Officer-in-Charge Law and Order, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister and Minister Owen Ncube not to prevent Magombeyi directly or indirectly from leaving Zimbabwe for medical purposes.

Dr Peter Magombeyi's father had earlier on yesterday filed an urgent chamber application for the evacuation of the allegedly abducted doctor to South Africa for medical attention. Mr Kingston Manetswa Magombeyi said his son required medical services which were not available here. -- HR.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.