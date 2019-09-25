Kenya: Mudavadi Kicks Off Diaspora Tour in the US to Popularize His 2022 Bid

25 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Boston, US — Amani National Congress (ANC) Musalia Mudavadi is the US in what officials in his office described as a marathon tour to market his 2022 presidential candidate.

Musalia arrived in Boston on Tuesday night, accompanied by Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi, Nambale MP Bunyasi Sakwa and former Lamu Governor Issa Timamy among other leaders.

Also on the delegation is a team of his strategists for his presidential bid including Secretary-General Barrack Muluka.

"He is expected to meet Kenyans in various cities to market his presidential candidature and listen to their concerns about the country ahead of the 2022 elections," an official accompanying him told Capital FM News from Boston.

