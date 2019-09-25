Zimbabwe: Two Caged for Stealing Zesa Cables

25 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tonderai Saharo

TWO Masvingo robbers will rue the day they stole some 6km of 11kilovolt electricity line from the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) after they were slapped with a 10 year prison term each.

Munesu Zakaria (25) and Servious Mbuvuyu (23) were convicted on their own guilty plea for stealing electricity conductors worth $270 000 when they appeared before Magistrate Godswill Mavenge.

From the stolen loot, only property worth $150 000 was recovered.

The two were charged with contravening Section 60 (a)(b) of the Electricity Act Chapter 13.19 for damaging and possessing material used for the generation, transmission and distribution or supply of electricity.

Prosecutor Edmond Mapope told the court that sometime in April this year, the duo and an accomplice who is still at large went to Musvovi area in rural Chivi and cut 6 kilometers of 11 kilovolt electricity lines.

The court heard that the trio took advantage of the current load-shedding being experienced in the country and took into their possession about 4.5 tonnes of the aluminum electricity cables which they loaded into a truck.

The gang was arrested at Featherstone on its way to Harare after being intercepted by police at a roadblock.

