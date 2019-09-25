Zimbabwe: Govt Needs to Address Few Key Economic Fundamentals to Move the Economy

25 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

Mutare — Zimbabwe appears to be grappling with many problems but the solution lies in addressing few economic fundamentals, Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) senior economist Tafadzwa Chikumbu told a women and youth meeting held in the eastern border city recently.

"Zimbabwe appears to be having many problems but at the core are very few fundamentals that need to be addressed and everything else will fall into place," said Chikumbi.

Chikumbi said the root of the problem was over dependence on imports, something which renders foreign currency superior to the local currency.

The ZIMCODD economist said trade in local currency also unmasks the truth that most of businesses are still relying on the black market for their foreign currency.

"A distorted economy breeds opportunists as is happening in Zimbabwe currently... 90 percent of goods in our shops are imported. So foreign currency will continue to wield more power over the local currency.

"Although Zimbabwe banned the use of multiple currency with all transactions to be done in the local RTGS dollars, international aid organisations, mining companies and other businesses are still allowed to trade using the greenback," he said.

"Prevailing economic distortions have rendered the country a fertile breeding ground for opportunists who have set up businesses out of trade in local notes and coins against mobile money and bank transfers."

Trade in the different units of the local currency has seen some shops accepting notes only for even half the price the same products are fetching in shops that accept electronic payments.

Delays in bringing in a fiat currency, which the finance minister said is set for introduction before the end of the year, is being blamed for the prevailing distortions in the market.

"What we are all seeing with trade in notes and coins means that many businesses continue to rely heavily on the black market," Chikumbi said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.