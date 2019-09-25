Zimbabwe: Ex-Zanu-PF MP Defies High Court Order to Vacate NRZ Premises

25 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mashonaland East Correspondent

Marondera — Former Zanu PF Marondera Central MP, Lawrence Katsiru, is defying a High Court order to vacate National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) premises in the town after he was ordered to leave for failure to pay monthly rentals.

The rentals have now ballooned to $45 000.

In August this year, Katsiru was ordered to vacate NRZ Stand Number 46 in Marondera town and also settle rental arrears amounting to $45 000.

This is after the state-run company issued summons against him at the High Court.

However, Katsiru has been reluctant to vacate the NRZ premises despite repeated attempts by the parastatal to remove him.

"Katsiru remains illegally occupying our premises despite the repeated attempts we have made for him to leave, causing the company to lose a total of $2 700 per month in rentals," an NRZ official based in Marondera said this week.

Efforts to get a comment from the former MP were unsuccessful.

Katsiru was MP for Marondera Central between 2005 and 2018 before he was defeated in Zanu PF parliamentary primary elections last year.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.