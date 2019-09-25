Africa: 'Chiwenga Medical Treatment in China a Lesson to Africa Leaders'

25 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

AFRICAN Presidents must build their countries' medical facilities that are equipped sufficiently enough to have the leaders treated locally and for the benefit of their citizens, South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said Monday.

The outspoken Malema was speaking in Harare after meeting former First Lady Grace whose husband former President Robert Mugabe died in Singapore where he had been receiving treatment.

Malema also took a dig at Vice President Constantino Chinwenga who is currently in China for treatment.

"African leaders themselves get help outside their own countries. The same thing is happening with Chiwenga who I am told is in China and all of that for treatment.

"It must be a lesson for all of us, those African leaders that they must look after their own countries and build facilities which are better than those in Singapore or China," said Malema.

"We must have such facilities to cure our own here on the continent. It is not always nice to hear that our leaders are away (in other countries) for medical check-ups and all of that," said Malema.

Chiwenga was flown to China in July for expert medical treatment after his health continued to deteriorate.

The Vice President has been unwell since masterminding the coup that toppled Mugabe in November 2017.

He has also been to South Africa and India.

Africa, according to Malema, has been failed by its leaders despite abundant natural resources.

"Africa is not being failed by Africans but by its leaders. Our leaders must do the right thing, look after their own people.

"We can't have a country like Zimbabwe with so many people unemployed. It goes back to the leadership. It is not the people who control the economy, who control the political power. It is the leadership," he said.

"Zimbabweans are being beaten in South Africa, Nigerians are being beaten everywhere else. It is not because of problems of their own creation but because of problems created by African leaders, their own leaders."

Malema added: "No leader must go and get help outside their own country, unless if you are taking your child to one of the best universities, with a rare skill which we are trying to acquire and bring back to the country."

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe.

