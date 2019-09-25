Kenya: Collaborate in Ebola Fight

24 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
editorial

One of the biggest hurdles to tackling the Ebola outbreak that has ravaged DR Congo for more than a year has been lack of accurate information about the epidemic. Either due to ignorance or for fear of stigmatisation, many cases of infections have gone unreported, further fuelling the spread.

It is, therefore, unsettling that Tanzanian authorities have been less than enthusiastic in providing information on suspected cases of Ebola in the country, potentially hindering efforts to curb the spread. WHO says it learnt on September 10 of a suspected case of the disease in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam, and information emerged that the patient's contacts had been hidden yet the person had tested positive for Ebola.

Two other suspected cases were also not reported. But on September 14, Tanzanian authorities officially reported there was no Ebola in the country but declined independent tests by WHO.

Also troubling is an accusation by the aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) against WHO for rationing the Ebola vaccine in DRC, where more than 2,100 people have died of the virus. It called for an independent international coordination committee to ensure transparency of stocks management and data sharing.

About 225,000 people have received the Ebola vaccine manufactured by German pharmaceutical giant Merck since August last year, but that remains insufficient. Ebola is an epidemic like no other. Lethal and highly contagious, the fight against it can only be successful with the concerted efforts and cooperation of everybody in the affected jurisdiction.

No person or group should sacrifice the anti-Ebola crusade at the altar of partisan interests. While we unequivocally sympathise and empathise with the affected persons, the havoc visited upon them by the epidemic could easily spread and harm more people.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Ebola
East Africa
Kenya
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.