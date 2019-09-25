Angola: Government Reiterates Universal Health Coverage By 2030

Luanda — The Angolan Government is making efforts to increase the budget for the health sector in the short and medium term, in order to ensure the right to health for the entire population.

The 2019 General State Budget, approved on December 14, 2018, with estimated revenues and expenses of 11.3 billion kwanzas, up 17 percent from the previous budget, includes the health sector (6.6%).

In this regard, the Government supports the declaration of Universal Health Coverage by 2030 and recognizes health as a key factor in sustainable global development and social justice.

These statements were made by Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Angola, while addressing the 74th Session of the General Assembly of Nations, aimed at discussing assertive actions to meet the health needs of everyone in the world, and particularly, in the African Region in which Angola operates.

During the High-Level Meeting, Sílvia Lutucuta said that despite the gains achieved in the last decade on health indicators, particularly in reducing maternal and child mortality and increasing life expectancy, Angola still faces the heavy burden of transmissible disease.

Also of concern are chronic noncommunicable diseases, malnutrition and epidemic outbreaks of emerging and reemerging diseases.