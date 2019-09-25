East Africa: Somali President Receives Concordia Leadership Award in U.S.

24 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was honored with the Concordia Annual Leadership Award in the U.S., the presidency said on Tuesday.

Attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mohamed shared the award with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki for their role in promoting peace and economic integration in the Horn of Africa.

"H.E. President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has received the 2019 Concordia Leadership Award at the ConcordiaSummit, held annually alongside the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Ethiopia PM H.E. Abiy Ahmed & Eritrea's Pres. H.E Isaias Afwerki named co-recipients for their uniting reforms and integration of the Horn of Africa," the Somali presidency said in a statement.

The Somali president was proud to be awarded on Monday for his effort to ensure hope and peace in the region.

"I am honored to report that a wind of hope and peace is blowing in the Horn of Africa after several decades of insecurity. However, maintaining peace requires trust-building, compromise, connection, understanding from all sides involved in the conflict," Mohamed addressed the ceremony.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.