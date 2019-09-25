East Africa: Somali President Receives Concordia Leadership Award in U.S.

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was honored with the Concordia Annual Leadership Award in the U.S., the presidency said on Tuesday.

Attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mohamed shared the award with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki for their role in promoting peace and economic integration in the Horn of Africa.

"H.E. President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has received the 2019 Concordia Leadership Award at the ConcordiaSummit, held annually alongside the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Ethiopia PM H.E. Abiy Ahmed & Eritrea's Pres. H.E Isaias Afwerki named co-recipients for their uniting reforms and integration of the Horn of Africa," the Somali presidency said in a statement.

The Somali president was proud to be awarded on Monday for his effort to ensure hope and peace in the region.

"I am honored to report that a wind of hope and peace is blowing in the Horn of Africa after several decades of insecurity. However, maintaining peace requires trust-building, compromise, connection, understanding from all sides involved in the conflict," Mohamed addressed the ceremony.