Mozambique: Terrorists Kill At Least 10 in Cabo Delgado Attack

Maputo — A terrorist gang attacked the administrative post of Mbau, in Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado on Monday night, killing at least 10 people.

There are conflicting accounts of the number of dead. Correspondents for the "Mozambique Political Process Bulletin" (published by the anti-corruption NGO, the Centre for Public Integrity, CIP) speak of 12 or 13 people killed. "Sala da Paz" ("Peace Room"), a coalition of election observation bodies, puts the death toll at 15, and says the raiders burnt down the Mbau offices of the ruling Frelimo.

According to "Sala da Paz", there was one soldier among the dead. Houses were burnt down, and property looted which the raiders later carried off in a vehicle.

Caifadine Manasse, the Frelimo Central Committee Secretary for Communication and Image confirmed to AIM that the Frelimo offices in Mbau were indeed destroyed. The preliminary estimate he had was that ten people were killed in the raid - but he stressed that police investigations are continue to establish the full extent of fatalities and damage.

The CIP observers say that, in an earlier attack, at about 10.00, at Lindala village, in Muidumbe district, two men were attacked when working their fields and were beheaded.

These attacks are presumed to be the work of the gangs operating in northern Cabo Delgado since October 2017, and who draw inspiration from Islamic fundamentalism.