Mozambique: Montepuez Municipal Council Breaks Election Law

24 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The municipal council in the town of Montepuez, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, has illegally banned opposition parties from using a public municipal space known as "Descasque do Arroz" in the present election campaign, according to a report on the Facebook page of "Sala da Paz" ("Peace Room"), a coalition of election observation bodies.

On 10 September, the Montepuez district delegation of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) applied for use of the space to hold a rally on 13 September that was to be addressed by the MDM leader and presidential candidate, Daviz Simango.

The following day the Municipal Council replied that it was not possible to satisfy the MDM's request because the ruling Frelimo Party had booked "Descasque do Arroz" from the entire period from 28 August to 13 October - that is, for the entire duration of the election campaign. "Sala da Paz" publishes copies of both letters.

This is a gross violation of the law on general elections. The law, as amended earlier this year, states, in Article 26, that "Local state bodies and municipal authorities shall ensure that public buildings and spaces belonging to the State and to other collective persons in public law, shall be granted for use by the various candidates for purposes of the election campaign".

The use of those buildings and spaces, the law says, must be "shared equitably" among the various candidates, which clearly makes it illegal to allocate a public space to one and the same party for the entire election campaign.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Mozambique
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.