Mozambique: Momade Promises to Restore Confidence in Mozambique

Maputo — Ossufo Momade, the leader and presidential candidate of Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, promised on Monday that if Renamo wins the general elections scheduled for 15 October, it will work to recover the confidence of the country's international partners

Speaking at an election rally in the town of Metangula, in the northern province of Niassa, cited in Tuesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais", Momade said confidence in the country had collapsed because "our brothers in Frelimo" had led the international community to believe that Mozambique is "a country of corrupt people".

"We want to reverse this situation", he said. "We want Mozambique to have the good name it had previously, and for Mozambicans to be respected throughout the world".

Momade claimed that nowadays "no investor wants to leave the responsibility for building a road or a school in the hands of the Frelimo government. The partners have discovered that when our brothers of Frelimo receive the money, they don't do what the people want. They put part of the money in their pockets".

He promised that a Renamo government would bring investment to Niassa and to Metangula. "We know what problems you are facing", Momade said. "You should not suffer because your district is rich. You have this lake (Lake Niassa), but you remain in poverty. We weren't born to be poor".

He promised that Renamo will create the conditions for generating income through fishing on Lake Niassa, and that it would build technical and professional schools in Metangula.

Momade alleged that people are collecting voter cards from members of Renamo to prevent them from voting in October. "Nobody should be enticed into handing over their voter card to a Frelimo secretary", he urged. "You know who has taken your cards, Inform the district delegate (of Renamo), who will inform the provincial delegate in order to return your cards. They are taking your cards because they don't want you to vote for Ossufo Momade and Renamo on 15 October".