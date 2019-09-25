Mozambique Wants Support of Partners Against Insurgents

24 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government hopes it can count on the support of its cooperation partners in the fight against the terrorist groups waging an insurgency in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Speaking in Maputo on Tuesday at an accreditation ceremony for five new defence attaches (from Botswana, Portugal, Argentina, Indonesia and Turkey), Defence Minister Atanasio M'tumuke said Mozambique has been facing instability in some districts in the northern part of Cabo Delgado since 2017, characterised by attacks on civilian targets, intended to hold back the sustainable socio-economic development of the country.

"To overcome this ordeal, we are counting on the support of our cooperation partners for the fight against these criminals", he said.

This cooperation, he added, "could take the form of an exchange of information and of strategies between our defence and security forces".

M'tumuke believed that cooperation in the defence area has been significantly enhanced due to the actions of the defence attaches, which have contributed to increased capacity empowering the combat readiness of the Mozambican forces.

He said the Defence Ministry wants to continue working proactively with the Defence Attaches from the embassies, in order to obtain mutual benefits without interference in internal matters.

