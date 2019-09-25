Sudan: Solidarity Marches for Darfur All Over Sudan

24 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Nyala / El Fasher — Thousands of Sudanese students and others took part in a rallies in Khartoum, Omdurman, Khartoum North, Wad Madani, El Hasaheisa, Kassala, Kosti, Atbara, El Obeid and El Gedaref in solidarity with Darfur yesterday. Last week eight people were killed in South Darfur. On Sunday protestors were wounded when the police violently broke up a student demonstration denouncing high bread prices.

The starting point of the Khartoum rally was Jakson Square at El Soug El Arabi. The protestors denounced that Darfur is bleeding and that there is no peace in Darfur.

The rally marched to the Ministry of Justice, where the demonstrators handed over a memorandum addressed to the Minister of Justice. It was received by the director of his office amid cheers of the protestors.

An end to the war

At the ministry, the participants in the Darfur rally called for an immediate end to the war in Darfur, confiscating weapons from militias, realising security and stability, bringing all perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity to courts, and giving them a fair trial.

In a memorandum the demonstrators also called for the removal of all figures of the former regime from positions of power in the Darfur states. They urgently seek the opening of an investigation into the killing of protestors in Mershing in South Darfur and the killing of a farmer in Shangil Tobaya in North Darfur last week.

Dismassal of acting governors

In conjunction with the Darfur rally in Khartoum tens of thousands of people took to the streets in El Fasher, Nyala, El Geneina, Zalingei and Ed Daein. The demonstrators demanded the dismissal of the acting governors, an end to the war and the killings in Darfur, the confiscation of weapons held by militia and tribes and the arrest of all perpetrators of crimes in Darfur.

Nyala

South Darfur capital Nyala witnessed rallies and mass demonstrations for the third day in a row, lawyer Adam Sharif, a leading member of the Forces for freedom and Change in South Darfur, told Radio Dabanga. Yesterday's demonstrations were attended by tens of thousands of people, including many students, he reported.

He said that the demonstrators not only demanded the dismissal of the governor, the confiscation of weapons and the arrest of perpetrators of crimes. They also called for an end to the dominance that figures of the former regime still have over the civil service, and the dominance that companies closely related to the former regime have over the market.

Demonstration in Alabasia in South Kordofan, showing solidarity with the people in Darfur (RD correspondent)

