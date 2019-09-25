Zimbabwe: Harare City Council Shuts Down Water Plant

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Highfield residents queue for water.
24 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu/Paidashe Mandivengerei

The Harare City Council on Monday closed the city's water plant after failing to raise money for chemicals to treat the precious liquid.

City Council's public relations manager Michael Chideme confirmed the development to newzimbabwe.com.

"It's true," said Chideme without elaborating.

Last week Council revealed that it had run out of key water treatment chemicals and was stretching the little amounts available to treat limited supplies.

Meanwhile, Community Water Alliance, in a statement reacting to the closure of Morton Jaffray has demanded that government declares water a national disaster in 48 hours.

"We are therefore giving government 48 hours to either make the declaration or face the wrath of a waterless society.

"As citizens, we declare water a national crisis riding on Section 3(2) (f) of the Constitution which obliges government to respect the people of Zimbabwe from whom the authority to govern is derived," read part of CWA statement.

Treasury last week released $37.4 million meant for refurbishment of the Morton Jaffray plant and replacement of sewer pipes in Glen View and Budiriro suburbs.

Due to the water crisis, some people have resorted to use water from shallow wells exposing them to diseases.

Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) director, Lorraine Musariri has said central government had failed to address Harare's poor sanitation issues.

She said government had also failed to provide adequate funds for infrastructure, sewer services and chemicals for water treatment plants across the country.

She was speaking on Monday at an extra ordinary policy dialogue on the worsening national water crisis in Harare.

"Our key recommendations as residents is to say that we implore the government to declare the water crisis as a national disaster.

"This is not just happening in Harare, it's happening in many other local authorities as well," said Musariri.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Harare Has Enough Water for Seven Days - City Council
Health Scare As Harare Cuts Water Supply
Zimbabwe City's Taps Could Run Dry by October
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.