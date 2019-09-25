Zimbabwe: Harare City Council Shuts Down Water Plant

The Harare City Council on Monday closed the city's water plant after failing to raise money for chemicals to treat the precious liquid.

City Council's public relations manager Michael Chideme confirmed the development to newzimbabwe.com.

"It's true," said Chideme without elaborating.

Last week Council revealed that it had run out of key water treatment chemicals and was stretching the little amounts available to treat limited supplies.

Meanwhile, Community Water Alliance, in a statement reacting to the closure of Morton Jaffray has demanded that government declares water a national disaster in 48 hours.

"We are therefore giving government 48 hours to either make the declaration or face the wrath of a waterless society.

"As citizens, we declare water a national crisis riding on Section 3(2) (f) of the Constitution which obliges government to respect the people of Zimbabwe from whom the authority to govern is derived," read part of CWA statement.

Treasury last week released $37.4 million meant for refurbishment of the Morton Jaffray plant and replacement of sewer pipes in Glen View and Budiriro suburbs.

Due to the water crisis, some people have resorted to use water from shallow wells exposing them to diseases.

Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) director, Lorraine Musariri has said central government had failed to address Harare's poor sanitation issues.

She said government had also failed to provide adequate funds for infrastructure, sewer services and chemicals for water treatment plants across the country.

She was speaking on Monday at an extra ordinary policy dialogue on the worsening national water crisis in Harare.

"Our key recommendations as residents is to say that we implore the government to declare the water crisis as a national disaster.

"This is not just happening in Harare, it's happening in many other local authorities as well," said Musariri.