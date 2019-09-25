Africa: Nigeria, South Africa 'War' Can Destroy Africa

Lagos — NIGERIA has saved itself, South Africa and the continent from chaos by not succumbing to public pressure to declare 'war' against the Southern African country after the recent xenophobic attacks.

This is according to an analyst as angry Nigerians continue to pressurise President Muhammadu Buhari to also cut diplomatic ties and nationalise all South African companies operating in Nigeria.

Socio-political analyst, Olalekan Waheed Adigun, welcomed Buhari's handling of the diplomatic tensions with South Africa following the crisis.

Adigun said calls by his compatriots for outright declaration of war, or a threat of it, were misplaced.

"Both positions are groundless, out-modelled and unfit for the practice of the current realities of modern diplomacy, especially under the democratic system," Adigun said.

"It is very easy for people to blame Nigeria for acting 'from a position of weakness' because they erroneously think Nigeria lacks the military, political, and economic capacity to take on Pretoria."

Adigun said Nigeria must be careful against heeding so-called emergency diplomatic experts.

"We are talking about Nigeria and South Africa - two major African power blocs and not about Nigeria and some of her smaller West African neighbours," he warned.

"Any wrongly-taken decision may lead to unavoidable mutually assured destruction which will take its toll not only on both countries but on the continent as a whole."

Adigun accused some fellow Nigerians "arrogantly" viewed South Africa as "Nigeria's baby."

"Even during apartheid, South Africa was still a force to be reckoned with."

Nigeria has repatriated hundreds of its nationals from South Africa, boycotted the World Economic Forum (WEF) held there and recalled its High Commissioner.

Buhari and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, are to meet in October.

"Both leaders will meet knowing fully well the effects of a deadlock or stalemate on the future of Africa and her people," Adigun said.