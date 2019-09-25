Africa: Nigeria, South Africa 'War' Can Destroy Africa

24 September 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Okoro Chinedu

Lagos — NIGERIA has saved itself, South Africa and the continent from chaos by not succumbing to public pressure to declare 'war' against the Southern African country after the recent xenophobic attacks.

This is according to an analyst as angry Nigerians continue to pressurise President Muhammadu Buhari to also cut diplomatic ties and nationalise all South African companies operating in Nigeria.

Socio-political analyst, Olalekan Waheed Adigun, welcomed Buhari's handling of the diplomatic tensions with South Africa following the crisis.

Adigun said calls by his compatriots for outright declaration of war, or a threat of it, were misplaced.

"Both positions are groundless, out-modelled and unfit for the practice of the current realities of modern diplomacy, especially under the democratic system," Adigun said.

"It is very easy for people to blame Nigeria for acting 'from a position of weakness' because they erroneously think Nigeria lacks the military, political, and economic capacity to take on Pretoria."

Adigun said Nigeria must be careful against heeding so-called emergency diplomatic experts.

"We are talking about Nigeria and South Africa - two major African power blocs and not about Nigeria and some of her smaller West African neighbours," he warned.

"Any wrongly-taken decision may lead to unavoidable mutually assured destruction which will take its toll not only on both countries but on the continent as a whole."

Adigun accused some fellow Nigerians "arrogantly" viewed South Africa as "Nigeria's baby."

"Even during apartheid, South Africa was still a force to be reckoned with."

Nigeria has repatriated hundreds of its nationals from South Africa, boycotted the World Economic Forum (WEF) held there and recalled its High Commissioner.

Buhari and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, are to meet in October.

"Both leaders will meet knowing fully well the effects of a deadlock or stalemate on the future of Africa and her people," Adigun said.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Southern Africa
South Africa
Conflict
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.