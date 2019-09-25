Angola: Spanish Company Invests U.S.$180 Million in Wind Energy

24 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — At least USD 180 million is the amount to be invested by the Spanish company "V and V Rending S.A" in the production of wind energy in Kiwaba Nzoji municipality, Malanje province, expected to start next year.

The intention to invest in the province was expressed this Tuesday, in Malanje city, by the company's Chair person, Pedro Luís Villar López, during a meeting with the deputy governor of Malanje for the political, economic and social sector, Domingos Eduardo.

At the end of the meeting, the businessman told the press that feasibility studies had already been carried out by the Ministry of Energy and Water (MINEA) in the identified area, where from January 2020 the assembly of the first wind power plant in the country starts.

Without advancing the capacity of the plant, the source said that the extension of 100 kilometers of high voltage network is planned and will generate 300 jobs.

