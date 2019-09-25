Ghana: GHALCA Unhappy Over N. Committee Eligibility Criteria

The Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) is unhappy with the new eligibility criteria outlined by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections.

The Normalisation Committee of the GFA released a statement on September, 17, stating that, the "Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association, has, in compliance with Article 30 of the new GFA Statutes 2019, expunged Clause 3 and Clause 2 of the eligibility criteria for the President and the Executive Council, respectively."

In reference to the above statement, GHALCA last week issued a statement, saying the association would not accept the decision on the eligibility criteria for the GFA elections.

"With regard to GFA Statute, Congress, the highest decision-making body of the GFA, is enjoined by law as the only body to overturn its own decision.

"It is, therefore, unacceptable for a decision on the eligibility criteria for the selection of our next FA president and Executive Council member and Regional Football Association Chairman which was thoroughly discussed and adopted at the last extraordinary Congress are overturned through your Press Rerelease," it stated.

GHALCA said nothing should stop the progress, time and resources that went into the organization's last Extra-Ordinary Congress."

"We regret to state that the Press Release under the reference was in bad faith", it stated.

Clauses 2 and 3 of the Eligibility Criteria for the Executive Council members being expunged from the statutes by the Normalisation Committee states a candidate "must have played an active role in association football (example as a player or an official of the GFA or Member) for two of the last five years before being proposed as a candidate and must pass eligibility check carried out by the relevant committee or body."

The candidate "Must present a declaration of support from at least five (5) members. Being proposed as a candidate by a member shall be understood as a declaration of support. Each member may only present a declaration of support for only one candidate. If a member declares a declaration of support for more than a candidate, all of his declarations shall become invalid."