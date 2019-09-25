Ghana: Residents of Sodom and Gomorrah benefit From Free Health Screening

24 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghan

Hundreds of residents of Sodom and Gomorrah, a slum in the heart of Accra, were on Saturday offered free health screening organised by the Catholic Professional Guild Accra Archdiocese.

It was aimed to encourage residents to build self-confidence in order to fight poverty as well as introduce them to the significance of frequent medical checkup.

The screening covered hepatitis B, malaria, diabetes, nose, ears and throat. Medications were also given free of charge to them.

The coordinator of Catholic Professional Guide Accra Archdiocese, Mr Edward Ayem said, the screening formed part of their corporate social responsibility.

"As part of our fifth anniversary celebration, we decided to embark on this initiative to educate residents on the significance of frequent medical screening. Organising a free health screening was, therefore, the first step to ensuring that they and the society in general are in good health to aid them stand for their opportunities.

"We also want to take some time off our busy schedules to spend some time with these brothers and sisters to show our love to them and to share what God has blessed us with them," he said.

Dr Philibert Dery Kuuzume, a Surgeon from the Department of Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, advised the public to visit health facilities for medical screening, especially on ENT.

He observed that, most often people visit a health facility to be screened for hepatitis B, malaria or diabetes without ENT, stressing that ENT were hidden parts of our body which must be screened often.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.