Ghana: Residents of Sodom and Gomorrah benefit From Free Health Screening

Hundreds of residents of Sodom and Gomorrah, a slum in the heart of Accra, were on Saturday offered free health screening organised by the Catholic Professional Guild Accra Archdiocese.

It was aimed to encourage residents to build self-confidence in order to fight poverty as well as introduce them to the significance of frequent medical checkup.

The screening covered hepatitis B, malaria, diabetes, nose, ears and throat. Medications were also given free of charge to them.

The coordinator of Catholic Professional Guide Accra Archdiocese, Mr Edward Ayem said, the screening formed part of their corporate social responsibility.

"As part of our fifth anniversary celebration, we decided to embark on this initiative to educate residents on the significance of frequent medical screening. Organising a free health screening was, therefore, the first step to ensuring that they and the society in general are in good health to aid them stand for their opportunities.

"We also want to take some time off our busy schedules to spend some time with these brothers and sisters to show our love to them and to share what God has blessed us with them," he said.

Dr Philibert Dery Kuuzume, a Surgeon from the Department of Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, advised the public to visit health facilities for medical screening, especially on ENT.

He observed that, most often people visit a health facility to be screened for hepatitis B, malaria or diabetes without ENT, stressing that ENT were hidden parts of our body which must be screened often.