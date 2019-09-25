Ghana: Accra Aca '74 Year Group Commissions sachet Water Plant for Alma Mater

The 1974 year group of Accra Academy yesterday commissioned a sachet water production plant to commemorate the 50th anniversary celebration of the school.

The facility, christened the 'Bleoo 74 Project', is expected to generate funds to support the school and also serve as a source of drinking water for students.

At the inauguration ceremony in Accra yesterday, president of the group, Mr Samuel Victor Quao said it was the duty of the alumni to always endeavour to support the school in any form to serve as an example to students.

He was of the view that complimenting government's efforts in providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning was very important.

He therefore called on members of the public to inculcate the habit of giving back to society.

"We are very happy about completing this project and knowing that this water production plant will support the school financially to some extent, makes as more joyous".

"This is not the only way we have given back to Accra Academy as a year group but we can assure the school that we will continue to offer support in our own way because this school also played a very significant role in making us who we are today," Mr Quao added.

Touching on other activities lined up for the 50th anniversary celebration, he indicated that the group would hold a home coming ceremony and thanks giving service to climax the programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The headmaster of the school, Mr William Garr said the facility would provide the school with great opportunities and potentials for further development.

He said having such an income generating venture would reduce the financial burden on the school, adding that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) had successfully inspected the facility and given the go ahead to continue production.

The headmaster stated that the well equipped facility had already started production and selling of the sachet water which is being patronised mostly by residents of Kaneshie and its environs.

Mr Garr was hopeful that with time, sales would go higher and funds properly allocated to benefit the school.

He pledged his commitment to ensuring that the facility was well maintained to serve many generations of students and the community.

"We are very grateful for the gesture and we promise to take very good care of the facility so that the school will enjoy its enormous benefits," he said.