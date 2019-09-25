Cameroon: Humanitarian Actions in Cameroon - Gov't, Swiss NGO Establish Agreement

A convention to that effect was signed at the Ministry of External Relations on September 19, 2019.

An agreement has been signed between the government of Cameroon and a Switzerland-based non-governmental organisation known as 'Actions-Puits pour tous les peuples' at the Ministry of External Relations on September 19, 2019. The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu signed on behalf of the government of Cameroon and the International Chairperson of 'Actions-Puits pour tous les peoples,' Joel Quiquerez signed on behalf of his organisation. The accord signed gives legal identity to the actions of the Switzerland-based institution which focuses on helping vulnerable communities in Cameroon especially in the domains of health, social inclusion and promoting primary education. In his remark after the agreement signing, Minister Mbayu said the accord and the activities of the non-governmental organisation supports government's efforts in the fight against poverty and improving living conditions in vulnerable communities. Going by him, the agreement signing was facilitated by the concrete actions of 'Actions-Puits pour tous les peuples' who have been carrying out humanitarian activities in Cameroon since 2010. On his part, the International Chairperson of 'Actions-Puits pour tous les peoples,' Joel Quiquerez while thanking the government of Cameroon for thei collaboration and support towards the activities of his organisation said they have the objective of alleviating poverty in impoverished communities. "We have worked in Cameroon for over ten years and we have become partners with the government of Cameroon. We concentrate on health, primary education and promoting entrepreneurship," he stated. 'Actions-Puits pour tous les peuples' with headquarters in Switzerland has an office in Cameroon in Mfou of the Mefou-et-Afamba Division of the Centre Region. They have built four operational health centres in Cameroon, an outreach centre for the social reintegration of dispersed children in Yaounde and other humanitarian activities. The signing ceremony was attended by government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.