Cameroon: Anti-Corruption Fight - Fcfa 52.191 Billion Recovered

24 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The National Anti-corruption Commission (NACC) notes progress in the fight against corruption in Cameroon.

The National Anti-corruption Commission (NACC) in Cameroon's 2017 Anti-corruption Status Report presented on December 28, 2018, states that "Efforts are being made, actions are commendable, the political will is real and the majority of Cameroonians are becoming increasingly involved in the fight against corruption." Speaking as he chaired the report presentation ceremony, the Chairman of NACC, Rev. Dr Dieudonné Massi Gams disclosed that the institution's survey whose results are published in the report indicated a progress in the fight against corruption from 2011 to 2017.

The methodology consisted in a general evaluation of the last five years of implementation of the National Anti-corruption Strategy, validated and adopted by the government and its technical and financial partners from 2012 to 2017. NACC's eighth report on the anticorruption drive in Came roon, brings out efforts made especially by the State and non-State institutions to prevent and punish various abuses on public funds in order to ensure that public service is free of charge for citizens, where it should be. The report noted the commitment of the majority of Cameroonians to fight against corruption in 2017 with proof being that the number of reports on corruption facts, acts and practices made to the Commission totalled 3,982 from all the regions of the country and abroad. Concerning the financial gains of the anti-corruption drive in 2017, the report notes that five investigations carried out in 2017 made the State to recover FCFA 52, 191, 459, 127.

The investigations were carried out in Banque International du Cameroun pour l'Epargne et le Credit (BICEC), compensation of victims of construction works on the west access road into the city of Douala. There was also the mission to verify customs and tax frauds, illegal transfers of capital, corrupt practices and mismanagement of State funds in Company C, tip-off on allegations of embezzlement of PTA funds by the Principal of Government Bilingual High Bali in the North West Region and finally the collection of double salary by a secondary school civil servant.

The report further states that through 21 Rapid Intervention Actions carried out by NACC, cases of swindling and flagrant corruption were treated following tip-offs from different services and sectors that included health, education, trade, regional and local authorities. The commission reported the matters to relevant services for appropriate measures and actions. NACC forwarded 15 cases of flagrant corruption to court. Financial sanctions following cases forwarded to relevant courts amounted to FCFA 1,750,000, while FCFA 51, 864, 644, 031 is yet to be recovered. Emmanuel KENDEMEH

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Corruption
West Africa
Cameroon
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.